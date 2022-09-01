Nagaland gets its 2nd Railway station on Dhansari-Shokhuvi line after gap of over 100 yrs

Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for Dear Venus Thursday for September 1

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 02: The results of Nagaland's Dear Venus Thursday Weekly for 92nd draw have been announced at 6 pm on Thursday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 80E 91020

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize Rs 1000/- 91020 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

08547 32372 37040 40433 40768 55877 59143 76374 93175 94015

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0964 2458 3946 6226 7187 7651 7719 8854 9393 9968

4th Prize Rs 250/-

1960 2224 2414 2514 2876 3591 4510 5908 6588 7183

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0338 1277 2511 3343 3925 4508 5223 6867 8235 9062

0343 1313 2546 3344 3968 4667 5546 6950 8353 9084

0387 1365 2554 3359 3988 4722 5603 7151 8364 9179

0432 1609 2573 3381 4067 4744 5650 7373 8395 9264

0538 1819 2889 3402 4252 4966 5821 7391 8410 9281

0732 1826 2899 3409 4277 4970 5883 7502 8719 9311

0796 1959 2997 3455 4308 5017 5931 7855 8753 9365

1047 2168 3003 3493 4351 5148 6029 8115 8798 9508

1218 2282 3053 3580 4384 5185 6610 8173 8885 9715

1220 2286 3054 3802 4441 5193 6775 8193 8949 9880

Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 19:00 [IST]