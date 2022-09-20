Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly' for 95th Draw

New Delhi, Sep 20: The results of the 95th draw of Nagaland State Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly lottery were announced on Tuesday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

Prize Amount:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 78C 06008

Consolation Prize 1000/- 06008 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

08151 08771 27167 35671 72090 73349 76052 84770 90229 93994

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0191 1238 1524 3274 4596 5177 6632 9010 9321 9717

4th Prize Rs 250/-

0642 2188 2522 3629 5623 7156 7230 7258 7415 9973

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0034 1603 2360 3482 4308 5205 5968 6776 7829 8814

0062 1665 2390 3683 4374 5261 5995 6890 7843 8871

0289 1683 2458 3713 4381 5398 5998 6992 8005 9018

0365 1971 2700 3720 4479 5454 6070 7091 8016 9048

0383 2001 2891 3728 4498 5543 6126 7168 8054 9216

0618 2053 3046 3863 4877 5592 6200 7245 8285 9276

0707 2069 3177 3980 5000 5774 6592 7304 8530 9322

1092 2088 3350 4056 5018 5792 6606 7380 8571 9331

1401 2155 3377 4122 5067 5817 6638 7457 8601 9556

1572 2262 3434 4249 5126 5918 6753 7595 8752 9714

Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 20:57 [IST]