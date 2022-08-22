Nagaland assembly first in country to go paperless with e-Vidhan project

Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for Dear Laxmi Blissful Monday

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 22: The results of Nagaland's Dear Laxmi Blissful Monday lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Monday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 10,000 while the second prize is Rs 5,000.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs 10,000/- 2553 9994

2nd Prize Rs 5,000/- 4988 5655

3rd Prize Rs 2,000/- 3085 8251

4th Prize Rs 1,000/- 0402 5470

5th Prize Rs 500/-

5515 5867 6335 6557 7954 9673

6th Prize ₹200/-

0037 0038 0095 0111 0125 0219 0238 0301 0309 0354

0359 0361 0368 0398 0405 0461 0481 0597 0607 0648

0683 0696 0704 0706 0747 0767 0780 0790 0804 0840

0852 0881 0991 1005 1006 1046 1072 1119 1135 1139

1214 1229 1301 1304 1307 1329 1348 1362 1368 1382

1460 1477 1487 1518 1532 1606 1613 1636 1643 1742

1745 1773 1774 1796 1807 1830 1940 1976 2050 2051

2190 2248 2256 2262 2266 2277 2291 2325 2365 2368

2377 2422 2542 2558 2619 2652 2775 2820 2850 2864

2880 2882 2949 3080 3126 3175 3218 3257 3264 3274

3298 3344 3358 3362 3387 3392 3423 3425 3480 3548

3555 3562 3570 3593 3756 3780 3788 3823 3852 3891

3964 4066 4070 4095 4216 4234 4320 4322 4324 4327

4349 4390 4400 4440 4480 4702 4720 4733 4744 4751

4754 4793 4984 4987 4989 5051 5075 5161 5164 5175

5177 5190 5269 5320 5329 5333 5375 5401 5442 5517

5532 5533 5538 5568 5583 5599 5617 5706 5728 5751

5815 5828 5863 5866 5881 5924 6020 6048 6078 6082

6088 6095 6156 6224 6227 6290 6291 6295 6336 6387

6455 6467 6481 6545 6587 6599 6633 6634 6680 6708

6709 6752 6753 6788 6822 6826 6882 6887 6903 6914

6931 6989 7018 7033 7043 7115 7121 7132 7133 7168

7202 7313 7374 7487 7545 7605 7702 7736 7769 7804

7812 7922 7930 7947 7949 8035 8085 8214 8218 8232

8288 8292 8338 8339 8404 8517 8582 8615 8672 8754

8771 8777 8790 8803 8854 8909 8927 8928 8953 8974

8976 9057 9082 9092 9139 9151 9174 9187 9194 9227

9234 9238 9260 9261 9281 9283 9351 9358 9385 9393

9521 9545 9572 9594 9601 9604 9609 9616 9627 9676

9690 9692 9772 9823 9845 9868 9917 9931 9954 9979

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 18:59 [IST]