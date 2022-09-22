Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers 95th draw of Dear Venus Thursday Weekly lottery

New Delhi, Sep 22: The results of the 95th draw of Nagaland's Dear Venus Thursday Weekly have been announced at 6 pm on Thursday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 90H 34828

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize Rs 1000/- 34828 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

07650 10963 20725 24993 32674 58508 69357 78428 91636 93121

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

1050 1296 4941 6003 6418 6820 7878 9448 9589 9657

4th Prize Rs 250/-

3208 3232 3562 6946 6993 7003 7849 8937 9022 9977

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0135 1153 2042 3715 4517 5466 6166 7096 8089 8889

0226 1225 2256 3804 4576 5496 6342 7101 8163 8962

0428 1356 2496 3806 4679 5512 6373 7223 8261 9222

0600 1394 2534 3829 4737 5660 6452 7274 8327 9481

0750 1562 2701 3926 4747 5716 6715 7338 8369 9610

0807 1657 2761 4065 4757 5726 6766 7471 8396 9611

0880 1761 3190 4120 5018 5734 6831 7489 8532 9750

0938 1940 3217 4149 5115 5926 6926 7656 8554 9754

0967 1968 3409 4222 5252 6006 6966 8005 8677 9892

1044 2011 3622 4411 5356 6054 7081 8070 8845 9964

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

