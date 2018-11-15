Nagaland Lotteries today result time and website

The Nagaland Lotteries todays result will be out soon. Once declared it will be available on the official website.

There are two draws today. The first at 11.55 am and the second at 8 pm. The files with the winning numbers would be uploaded at the above mentioned time. Once declared you can check the results on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/?even=pdf.

Nagaland Lotteries Yesterday Results: 11.55 am

1st Prize: 26.02 Lakhs/- 74G 62180



26.02 Lakhs/- 74G 62180 Cons. Prize: 9500/- 62180 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

9500/- 62180 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS) 2nd Prize: 9000/- 09992 26949 27778 30966 41350 45099 79600 81623 83812 98921

9000/- 09992 26949 27778 30966 41350 45099 79600 81623 83812 98921 3rd Prize: 500/- 0652 2041 3488 3982 5355 5656 8827 9092 9394 9987

500/- 0652 2041 3488 3982 5355 5656 8827 9092 9394 9987 4th Prize: 250/- 0272 2244 4780 5275 5870 6298 6774 7537 8881 9440

250/- 0272 2244 4780 5275 5870 6298 6774 7537 8881 9440 5th Prize: 120/- 0206 1690 2346 3627 4919 6275 7026 7890 8622 9220 0285 1695 2500 3632 5078 6367 7099 8005 8680 9226 0651 1715 2776 3721 5086 6461 7120 8027 8735 9343 0771 1749 2810 3805 5203 6501 7381 8038 8754 9581 0832 1775 2989 3938 5259 6544 7474 8054 8851 9615 0895 1941 3260 4094 5297 6558 7507 8056 8936 9659 1007 1957 3263 4225 5308 6643 7542 8252 9021 9679 1011 2061 3371 4450 5535 6704 7637 8303 9044 9687 1249 2073 3459 4700 5547 6720 7639 8477 9126 9827 1666 2252 3597 4701 5761 6884 7872 8487 9188 9901

Nagaland Lotteries Yesterday Results: 8 pm:

1st Prize: 26.02 Lakhs/- 54J 39200

26.02 Lakhs/- 54J 39200 Cons. Prize : 9500/- 39200 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize: 9000/- 18021 30120 31951 35688 47983 60698 61327 69411 77870 86614

: 9500/- 39200 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS) 9000/- 18021 30120 31951 35688 47983 60698 61327 69411 77870 86614 3rd Prize: 500/- 2625 2674 4059 4452 5072 5446 7411 9496 9806 9813

4th Prize: 250/- 0267 0295 0834 1208 1765 2014 2734 3621 5321 8757

500/- 2625 2674 4059 4452 5072 5446 7411 9496 9806 9813 250/- 0267 0295 0834 1208 1765 2014 2734 3621 5321 8757 5th Prize: 120/- 0115 1214 2235 2585 3490 4510 5080 6163 7475 8555 0118 1269 2251 2587 3558 4588 5134 6214 7616 8602 0185 1387 2309 2662 3688 4592 5236 6272 7776 8706 0475 1494 2334 2709 3766 4676 5402 6281 7867 8812 0607 1625 2346 2751 4000 4741 5412 6397 8182 8901 0700 1631 2423 2755 4034 4787 5485 6545 8215 8973 0850 1967 2473 2845 4087 4881 5505 6916 8220 9140 1097 1993 2475 3010 4090 4896 5668 6973 8379 9173 1155 2050 2476 3230 4261 4974 5858 7040 8476 9345 1163 2169 2493 3267 4326 5060 6073 7068 8480 9571