Army orders Court of Inquiry into killing of civilians during during security ops in Mon district of Nagaland

Nagaland killings: Intent to murder allege police in FIR against Army

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: The Nagaland police in its FIR has alleged that the 21 Para Special Forces of the Army blankly opened fire resulting in the killing of villagers in Mon District near the Assam border.

Thirteen villagers were killed at an Indo-Myanmar border districts in Nagaland on Sunday. A counter insurgency operation went horribly wrong. In the clashes one more villager lost his life.

The FIR said that it is to be noted that at the time of the incident there was no police guide. The security forces did not make a requisition to provide police guide for their operation. It is obvious that the intention of the security forces was to murder and injure civilians, the FIR also said.

At 1530 hours the coal mine labourers of Oting village were returning to their native village. On reaching at Longkhao between Upper Tiru and Oting village, security forces blankly opened fire at the vehicle without provocation. This resulted in the killing of many villagers and seriously injuring others.

"The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," a statement by the Indian Army read.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 10:01 [IST]