Nagaland civilian killings: CM Neiphiu Rio demands removal of AFSPA, shutdown in Kohima, Mon

New Delhi, Nov 06: Attending the funeral of civilians killed in the firing at Oting in Mon district, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio demanded the removal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA.

"I have spoken to Union Home Minister, he is taking the matter very seriously. We've given financial assistance to affected families. We're asking Central govt to remove AFSPA from Nagaland.This law has blackened the image of our country," said Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio on civilian killings.

The Nagaland firing incident in which 14 civilians were killed during an anti-insurgency operation by security forces was raised in Rajya Sabha Monday morning as Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the home minister make a statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today.he Nagaland police in its FIR has alleged that the 21 Para Special forces of Army "blankly opened fire" resulting in the killing of many Oting villagers in Mon district of Nagaland near Assam border.

What happened?

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening.

The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), he said.

An angry mob soon surrounded army vehicles at the spot and in the ensuing melee a soldier died and at least three vehicles were torched. Army orders Court of Inquiry The Army ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of several civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland, and expressed deep regret over the incident.

Tension prevailed in Nagaland after angry protesters allegedly vandalised an Assam Rifles camp and the office of the Konyak Union in Nagaland's Mon district after 14 civilians were gunned down by security forces on Sunday. The mob went on a rampage, demanding immediate action against the security personnel involved in the killing of the 14 people.

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 13:39 [IST]