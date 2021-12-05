Army orders Court of Inquiry into killing of civilians during during security ops in Mon district of Nagaland

Nagaland civilian deaths: Mobile internet, SMS shut down in Mon

New Delhi, Dec 05: At least thirteen villagers were killed today in a case of "mistaken identity" during a counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland's Mon district.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has appealed for peace and promised a high-level probe into the incident.

"The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable.Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land.Appeal for peace from all sections," tweeted Chief Minister Rio.

What happened?

The incident took place between Oting and Tiru villages when some daily-wage labourers were returning home in a pick-up van from a coal mine on Saturday evening, the police officer said.

The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by Army personnel, who were conducting an operation in the area after receiving inputs on the movement of militants of Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), he said. An angry mob soon surrounded army vehicles at the spot and in the ensuing melee a soldier died and at least three vehicles were torched.

Army orders Court of Inquiry

The Army ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of several civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland, and expressed deep regret over the incident.

In a statement, the Army said the cause of the "unfortunate" loss of lives is being investigated by the Court of Inquiry at the "highest level" and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of the law.

"The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated by a Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the Army said in a statement. It said the security forces have suffered severe injuries in the operation and one soldier succumbed to injuries.

Defence Minister, Army chief briefed

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen M M Naravane have been briefed about the incident.

Mobile internet, SMS shut down in Mon

"Mobile internet/data services/ bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district prohibited with immediate effect until further notice," Nagaland Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha said in an order (dated Dec 4).

Home minister condemns killings

Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 5, 2021

Mon shares a porous international border with Myanmar, where the Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K) is based.

