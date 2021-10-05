Mystic, Creative, Esoteric; Actor Akshay Aruku to launch new Webseries

By Anuj Cariappa

When Akshay Aruku started working on his first film, He was curious about his career. Chasing money was never his goal. Being a method actor and a theatre personality Aruku never compromised on acting or story for anything while film making.

So, who is Akshay Aruku we and why is he discussed here? Aruku is an actor, director and a scriptwriter who made his debut as an actor with the Kannada film Anashku, based on paranormal behaviour. Proving his mettle as an actor in the industry, this his where his surname Aruku became famous in the Kannada Film Industry.

Aruku has directed webseries like Hostel Haiklu, Chappri Nibba etc. which are available on various OTT platforms. Aruku dominates the direction space with his superb angles and creative cinematography.

Indian Roadside Romeo happened as a challenge awhich Aruku accepted and has lakhs of audiences appreciating his work of the different media outlets.

Akshay Aruku was born in Hassan on 21st Dec 2000. His theatre drill started very young at age and his affiliation to direction and acting was seen by his parents and natives who boosted him to continue what he is doing. With the force of cooperation from his folks Akshay never looked back. His theatre rendezvous was his regular part of dedicating himself to the art and his mind and heart both were on the same track. Thus, filled with enthusiasm the young chap rolled out on his own and has made his mark.

Aruku is busy with his new project which is unknown as of now but seems to be bursting out colors when he was enquired about it. Bringing the Unity of the Nation to highlight with the union of different cultures and traditions broadcasted on the screen to see various artist club and deliver the most enthralling series is the goal he is behind now. The project is a web series of unknown genre which Aruku will soon announce and make us cherish his work, yet again.

