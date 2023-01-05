Myanmar’s junta to restore democracy, soon

New Delhi, Jan 5: If Myanmar's junta is to be believed, it is trying to restore democracy in the country which has been under dictatorship for most of the time. According to the media reports Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, in a speech to mark Myanmar's 75th Independence Day admitted that the country may have free and fair elections soon.

Nonetheless, even the last elections were free and fair but the elected government was sacked and the leaders were arrested and sentenced. Now again the Myanmar's junta is singing a new song of democracy as it is being criticised around the world. The nation being ruled by the military may go to elections anytime soon.

Multiparty elections on cards

Myanmar is celebrating its independence from the British but for most part its citizens have been living under a military rule where they hardly have fundamental rights. Even the last elected government was not able to serve its terms as the junta could not tolerate democracy. In fact, the junta wrapped up a series of closed-court trials of jailed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar junta not in mood to free Suu Kyi

In absence of the iconic democratic leader, what kind of democracy or election does the junta want is still an unanswered question. Needless to say, even if the junta is preparing for fresh elections later this year, how democratic would they be? There is a whole idea that military rulers may continue with a 'sham democracy' to fool the world.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is of the view that upon accomplishing the provisions of the state of emergency, free and fair elections will be held in line with the 2008 Constitution. Interestingly, the change in the tune of Junta has to do more with the end of the junta-imposed state of emergency expiring by the end of January.

No timeline for any elections

Earlier General Min Aung Hlaing met with the political parties for discussions on the proportional representation electoral system. He knows it well that the other countries have been interfering in the internal affairs and therefore, warned them as well. Needless to say he thanked India, China and Thailand for all the support.

India, China and Russia abstain on UNSC resolution on Myanmar

He was quoted saying in the local media that his government is closely working with neighbouring countries such as China, India, Thailand, Laos and Bangladesh. Ironically, Ms Suu Kyi is still in prison when Myanmar is celebrating its 75th independence day from the British and it was none other than her dad General Aung San who had brought it.

