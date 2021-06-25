'My crime is I fought for lives': Kejriwal after oxygen audit report sparks row

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 25: Arvind Kejriwal has responded to a report that claimed that the Delhi government exaggerated its oxygen requirement by four times during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My sin is I fought for the lives of Delhi's 2 crore population," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"When you were doing an election rally, I was awake all night arranging for Oxygen. People have lost their loved ones due to lack of oxygen. Don't call them liars, they feel so bad," the tweet said.

मेरा गुनाह-मैं अपने 2 करोड़ लोगों की साँसों के लिए लड़ा



जब आप चुनावी रैली कर रहे थे, मैं रात भर जग कर Oxygen का इंतज़ाम कर रहा था। लोगों को ऑक्सिजन दिलाने के लिए मैं लड़ा, गिड़गिड़ाया



लोगों ने ऑक्सिजन की कमी से अपनों को खोया है। उन्हें झूठा मत कहिए, उन्हें बहुत बुरा लग रहा है — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 25, 2021

Delhi was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April and May.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the Supreme Court set up an oxygen audit committee. We spoke to members of the committee. They said that they have not approved or signed any report till now. Then what report is it? Where has it come from? I challenge the BJP to get a report which has been signed and approved by the oxygen audit committee.

Delhi oxygen audit committee report does not exist: Manish Sisodia

The BJP however hit back and said that it is unbelievable to see that Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi government politicised oxygen supply when Covid was at its peak. This is such petty politics. The data presented by Oxygen Audit Committee in the report is shocking."

An audit team appointed by the Supreme Court of India has reportedly found that the Delhi government allegedly exaggerated the oxygen requirement in the national capital by more than four times during the April 25-May 10 peak period of the Covid-19 second wave.

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 15:34 [IST]