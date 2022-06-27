Can deputy Speaker be judge of his own court: Four developments in Sena vs Sena case

My best wishes to Sanjay Raut on ED summons: Shinde's son

Mumbai, Jun 27: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde on Monday took a potshot at Sanjay Raut shortly after the Shiv Sena MLA was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

"My best wishes to Sanjay Raut on ED summons," said Shrikant Shinde in Thane. He also stated that people of Maharashtra are watching everything and will give "befitting reply."

He said, "It is not a rebellion but what the people of Maharashtra want. What does he (Sanjay Raut) mean by "bringing bodies from Guwahati"? This is not the culture of Maharashtra. He should threaten other people but not us: Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP and son of Eknath Shinde, in Thane

Responding to the notice, Sanjay Raut said that he will not go to Guwahati, indicating the authorities continue with the investigation. "I just came to know that ED has summoned me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. Arrest me!" Sanjay Raut tweeted.

His response comes after the ED summoned the 60-year-old Shiv Sena leader for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

The development comes amid the battle for control of Shiv Sena between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and rebel leader Eknath Shinde.The Supreme Court has kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings against 16 rebel MLAs till July 11.

Further, the court also asked the respondents to file a reply to the petitions filed by the rebel MLAs who had challenged the competence of the deputy Speaker to issue a disqualification notice when their communication seeking his removal is pending.