My ancestors belonged to this land, feels like returning home: Rahul in J&K

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

Srinagar, Jan 20: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he felt like returning home as his Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir.

"My ancestors belonged to this land (J&K). I feel I am returning home. When a person goes back to his roots, he gets to know a lot about himself and the country. I have come here to learn from you. I know the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," ANI quoted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.

Continuing his attack on the BJP and RSS, he said that they are spreading hatred in the country. "I earlier thought it ran deep but it does not and is mainly seen on television," PTI quoted Gandhi as saying said in his first stop in the union territory, about 90 km from Jammu. He listed hatred, violence, unemployment and price rise as the main issues confronting the country and blamed the media for not highlighting them.

Criticising the media for not focusing on the right issues, he said it uses topics such as Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Kumar to divert the attention of people.

Gandhi said he had been walking about seven hours a day, covering 25 km each day, but nobody was tired as some people had predicted. "I later felt we are not feeling tired because people are pushing us forward." "If someone falls, he is supported within seconds... nobody is asking anyone what is your religion," he said. Gandhi started walking from Kanyakumari in September. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah joined the yatra. Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Centuries ago Shankaracharya came here. He walked when there were no roads but jungles. He had walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. He (Rahul Gandhi) is the second person who took out a yatra from the same Kanniyakumari and is reaching Kashmir."

He further added, "The aim is to unite India. Hatred is being created in India and religions are being pitted against each other. The India of Gandhi and Ram was one where we were all one. This yatra is attempting to unite India. Its enemies are enemies of India, humanity and people."

With inputs from agencies

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 0:29 [IST]