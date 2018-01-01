Muslims producing more children aiming to corner Hindus in India: Rajasthan BJP MLA

BJP MLA from Rajasthan's Alwar, Banwari Lal Singhal has courted a controversy by alleging that Muslims are giving birth to more children to takeover India from Hindus.

Singhal, who is not new to controversies, accused the community of being unmindful of nation's development.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP leader said that while Hindus are trying to give birth to only one or two children and are worried about educating them, Muslims are worried about how to take over the nation by increasing their population.

"Hindus giving birth to only 1 or 2 children & are worried about educating them.But Muslims worried about how to take over the nation by increasing their population,education & development has no significance to them. Its my personal opinion."says Rajasthan BJP MLA BL Singhal pic.twitter.com/Jstjr5R5zN — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018

"Hindus giving birth to only 1 or 2 children & are worried about educating them.But Muslims worried about how to take over the nation by increasing their population,education & development has no significance to them. Its my personal opinion."says Rajasthan BJP MLA BL Singhal pic.twitter.com/Jstjr5R5zN — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2018

He said that the Muslim community did not think about children's education or nation's development. It is my personal opinion, he added.

In a facebook post he said that Muslims are giving birth to more children so that they can corner Hindus in their own country. Singhal said that the community wants a Muslim President, a Muslim PM and a Muslim CM.

He said his post was inspired by a Hindu saint who, according to him, has said that Muslims have the history of taking over the countries where their population goes beyond 30 per cent.

OneIndia News