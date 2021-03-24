YouTube
    Former president APJ Abdul Kalam was Jihadi: Priest of Ghaziabad temple

    Ghaziabad, Mar 23: The priest of a Ghaziabad temple, where a Muslim boy was thrashed for drinking water on its premises, targeted former president APJ Abdul Kalam on Tuesday over his religion, calling him a "jihadi".

    Former president APJ Abdul Kalam

    "Any Muslim in the top echelons of the country cannot be pro-India and Kalam was a jihadi," Dasna Devi Temple's Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati told reporters in Aligarh.

    Levelling allegations without substance, he accused late Kalam of supplying the formula of the "atom bomb to Pakistan as DRDO chief".

    "Kalam had formed a cell in the Rashtrapati Bhawan where any Muslim could file his grievance," the priest claimed.

    In the thrashing incident, a man identified as Shirangi Nanad Yadav was arrested by police earlier. In a video, Yadav was seen asking the boy his name, who said he was Asif. Yadav was then seen brutally thrashing him.

