  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Muslims having multiple wives, children have 'animalistic' tendency: BJP lawmaker

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, July 15: Known for making controversial statements, BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh has said that Muslims who have 50 wives and give birth to children in large numbers have an animalistic tendency.

    While speaking to reporters, Surendra Singh said,''In Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency.''

    Muslims having multiple wives, children have animalistic tendency: BJP lawmaker
    BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh

    Earlier he had termed doctors as "demons" and journalists as "brokers". The legislator, while speaking at a function on Doctors' Day in Balia, had said that government doctors were like 'demons' who did not serve the poor.

    107 MLAs from CPM, Cong, TMC set to join BJP: Mukul Roy's stunning claim

    "Doctors working in government hospitals bargain with patients and have turned into demons. I pray to God that he gives them right thinking," he said.

    Singh then turned his ire towards journalists and said that most journalists worked as 'brokers' at the local level.

    Singh, in the past, has made several controversial statements. He had made remarks like prostitutes are better than government officials and also insisted that "even Lord Ram cannot stop incidents of rape". He also compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Lankini, a female demon from Ramayana.

    More MUSLIMS News

    Read more about:

    muslims bjp west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 9:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue