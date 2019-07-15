Muslims having multiple wives, children have 'animalistic' tendency: BJP lawmaker

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 15: Known for making controversial statements, BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh has said that Muslims who have 50 wives and give birth to children in large numbers have an animalistic tendency.

While speaking to reporters, Surendra Singh said,''In Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency.''

Earlier he had termed doctors as "demons" and journalists as "brokers". The legislator, while speaking at a function on Doctors' Day in Balia, had said that government doctors were like 'demons' who did not serve the poor.

"Doctors working in government hospitals bargain with patients and have turned into demons. I pray to God that he gives them right thinking," he said.

Singh then turned his ire towards journalists and said that most journalists worked as 'brokers' at the local level.

Singh, in the past, has made several controversial statements. He had made remarks like prostitutes are better than government officials and also insisted that "even Lord Ram cannot stop incidents of rape". He also compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Lankini, a female demon from Ramayana.