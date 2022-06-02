Muslim men should marry one woman instead of three: Assam CM Sarma

YouTube
    Karbi Anglong (Assam), Jun 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday batted for an equal share of the property for women while asking Muslim men to tie the knot with only one instead of three women.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa also called for a legal divorce in the Muslim community instead of giving 'Talaq'.

    "Assam government is very clear that no Muslim man should marry three women. Don't give Talaq, give divorce legally. An equal share of the property should be given to daughters like sons. Give 50 per cent share of the property to the wife. Views of the government and the common Muslims are same," ANI quoted him as saying in a press conference.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa also called for a legal divorce in the community instead of giving 'Talaq'.

    However, his statement was slammed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Hannan Mollah on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Mollah said, "Assam CM is becoming the Paigambar (religious leader), not Chief Minister. Every day he is giving advice on different religions."

    He accused the chief minister of dividing people through statements which will only serve a political purpose. "If you want to get it done, you should make law and people will face it but why you are only giving a statement and dividing people. It will only serve a political purpose. It has nothing to do with the national interest," he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 19:50 [IST]
    X