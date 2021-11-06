Burqa should be banned as it is an inhuman practice: Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 6: A video of a Muslim shopkeeper being threatened allegedly by a man from a right-wing group has gone viral on social media. In the said clip, the latter is heard abusing the men from a biriyani shop apparently in Delhi for opening the show on Diwali.

The Delhi cops took suo moto cognisance after the video went viral. In the video, the accused introduces himself as a member of the right-wing Hindu group Bajrang Dal named Naresh Kumar Suryavanshi.

The accused claims that Sant Nagar is a Hindu area and questions whether the rmeain silent if the Hindus cut pigs in front of mosques on Eid. The shop owner and his workers closed the shop soon after, as per a PTI report.

The report claims that the incident occurred on Thursday around 9 pm on Thursday and later it went viral on social media.

[English Captions]



This video is from New Delhi, India’s capital city



A Hindu extremist from Bajrang Dal abusing and forcing a Muslim restaurant owner to close his shop on the eve of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/tsXGkmK94V — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) November 5, 2021

After taking cognisance of the video and verifying the facts, a case was registered under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at Burari police station, a senior police officer said.

However, the investigation is still on to ascertain the identity of the accused and nab him, the officer said. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 17:18 [IST]