YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Muslim shopkeeper threatened for opening biriyani shop during Diwali in India’s capital Delhi [Viral Video]

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 6: A video of a Muslim shopkeeper being threatened allegedly by a man from a right-wing group has gone viral on social media. In the said clip, the latter is heard abusing the men from a biriyani shop apparently in Delhi for opening the show on Diwali.

    Muslim shopkeeper threatened for opening biriyani shop during Diwali in India’s capital Delhi [Viral Video]

    The Delhi cops took suo moto cognisance after the video went viral. In the video, the accused introduces himself as a member of the right-wing Hindu group Bajrang Dal named Naresh Kumar Suryavanshi.

    The accused claims that Sant Nagar is a Hindu area and questions whether the rmeain silent if the Hindus cut pigs in front of mosques on Eid. The shop owner and his workers closed the shop soon after, as per a PTI report.

    The report claims that the incident occurred on Thursday around 9 pm on Thursday and later it went viral on social media.

    After taking cognisance of the video and verifying the facts, a case was registered under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at Burari police station, a senior police officer said.

    However, the investigation is still on to ascertain the identity of the accused and nab him, the officer said. PTI

    More MUSLIM News  

    Read more about:

    muslim diwali delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 17:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X