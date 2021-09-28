YouTube
    Muslim IAS officer faces allegations of anti-Hindu propaganda in UP; probe ordered over leaked video

    New Delhi, Sep 28: The Uttar Pradesh Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of promoting religious conversions and anti-Hindu propaganda against senior IAS officer of Iftikharuddin from Kanpur. It comes after a purported video in which he is heard discussing strategies to spread Islam across the world.

    Muslim IAS officer faces allegations of anti-Hindu propaganda in UP; probe ordered over leaked video

    In the video, Iftikharuddin, presently serving as the chairman of UP State Road Transport Corporation, is seen attending a religious meeting in Kanpur. The IAS officer, wearing white kurta pajamas and skull cap, alleged heard saying that Islam should be spread to every home in the entire world.

    In another clip, Iftikharuddin is seen listening to a speaker's radical lessons. The speaker narrates a story of a Hindu man from Punjab getting converted to Islam following the demise of his sister.

    During the funeral rites, the naked body of the deceased was exposed, leaving him embarrassed. So, he decided to convert to Islam as do not want his daughter to land in such a situation as dead bodies will be cremated and no burnt in Islam, he said in the clip.

    Further, the speaker explains the benefit of converting to Islam.

    Bhupesh Awasthi, National Vice President of Math Mandir Coordination Committee, lodged a complaint with the state government against senior IAS officer and submitted the controversial clips.

    Now, an inquiry will be conducted by the SIT headed by DG CBCID GL Meena. It will submit the report in seven days to the UP government.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 14:42 [IST]
