    Muslim family from Chennai donates Rs 1.02 cr to Tirupati Balaji temple

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Sep 21: A Chennai-based couple Subeena Banu & Abdul Ghani donated Rs 1 cr to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). The donation includes Rs 87 lakh worth of furniture & utensils for the newly constructed Padmavathi Rest House & a DD for Rs 15 lakh towards SV Anna Prasadam Trust.

    They handed over the DD to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple.

    Muslim family from Chennai donates Rs 1.02 cr to Tirupati Balaji temple
    A Chennai-based couple Subeena Banu & Abdul Ghani donated Rs 1 cr to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

    According to reports, Abdul Ghani, a businessman and his wife Subeena Banu had developed faith in Lord Venkateswara and the couple were mpressed with impeccable pilgrim services being rendered at Tirupati and decided to donate to the TTD.

    However, this is not the first time that Abdul Ghani has made a donation to the temple, as reported by the news agency IANS.

    9-day 'Brahmotsavam' in Tirumala to begin on Sep 27

    In 2020, he made a donation of a multi-dimensional tractor-mounted sprayer to spray disinfectants on temple premises during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, he had donated an Rs.35 lakh refrigerator truck to the temple for transporting vegetables.

    On Friday, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 1.5 crore to Tirumala temple. After offering prayers at the temple, Ambani handed over the demand draft to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) EO AV Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 6:24 [IST]
