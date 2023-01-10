Musk is the biggest ‘loser’ in 2022

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

New Delhi, Jan 10: The year 2022 is gone and so has gone a lot of wealth of Elon Musk. However, he is still among the top richest people on earth. Needless to say, there are a few other billionaires like Musk who lost a huge chunk of their fortune in the year gone. For instance, Amazon's Jeff Bezos lost $85 billion as Amazon's fell by 50%.

Similarly, Mark Zuckerberg's wealth dropped by $77 billion as shares of Facebook fell more than 64%. Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Google were also not spared from the fall as their wealth fell by nearly $45 billion apiece. However, there is another side to their story and that is that they also accumulated a lot of wealth even during the global pandemic.

Musk lost the most

A maverick billionaire who tends to be always in news for his tweets and revolutionary ideas, Musk lost the most in terms of percentage as well as the absolute numbers. He has also made a record of sorts as he is the only person on the earth who lost more than $100 billion in a year. Yes, he is indeed a record maker, first to become the richest man on earth and then lose most of it in just a matter of a year.

Musk facing financial difficulty managing Twitter

The year 2022 though started with a lot of hope for Musk but ended in bad shape as he lost more than $125 billion. He was at $272 billion at the beginning of the year; however, at the end of year his wealth declined to $147 billion. There has been a massive decline in his company Tesla's shares that fell more than 65%.

Most of the fall in Tesla shares according to the stock market experts is due to the fact that Musk himself offloaded the shares in bulk. There was an urgency to sell Tesla shares from Musk as he had to pay most of the money out of the $44-billion Twitter deal. The selling from Musk could not be absorbed by the buyers and the stock fell more than expected.

Musk may have lost the most among the billionaires; however, with the latest addition of Twitter in his kitty of the companies, he has become the most influential person on the earth. Twitter being a giant social media platform gives him superman powers, especially when it is owned completely by him after the delisting.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 17:54 [IST]