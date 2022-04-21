Mumbai wakes up to rains: Watch images and video

Weather update: Delhi likely to get respite from heatwave tomorrow

Mumbai, Apr 21: Mumbaikars woke up to a cloudy morning on Thursday April 21. This was followed by light showers which gave the residents the much needed relief from the scorching heat.

Nowcast warning at 0700Hrs 21/04: Thunderstorrms with lightning & light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isol places in districts of Palghar,Nasik,Dhule,Nandurbar next 3-4hrs. Take precautions while moving out. -IMD MUMBAI, K S Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune,

India Meteorological Department said in a tweet.

He further said that the minimum temperature in Colaba was 26.5 degree Celsius while in Santacruz it was 26.1 degree Celsius. Both areas witnessed trace rainfall.

Many on Twitter shared images and videos of the rains and said that it was lovely to wake up to such weather.

What a lovely weather to wake up to😍 #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/Tr58GuLLJT — Shareena Fernandes (@shareena_ferns) April 21, 2022

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:37 [IST]