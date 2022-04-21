YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai wakes up to rains: Watch images and video

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Apr 21: Mumbaikars woke up to a cloudy morning on Thursday April 21. This was followed by light showers which gave the residents the much needed relief from the scorching heat.

    Mumbai wakes up to rains: Watch images and video

    Nowcast warning at 0700Hrs 21/04: Thunderstorrms with lightning & light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isol places in districts of Palghar,Nasik,Dhule,Nandurbar next 3-4hrs. Take precautions while moving out. -IMD MUMBAI, K S Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune,

    India Meteorological Department said in a tweet.

    He further said that the minimum temperature in Colaba was 26.5 degree Celsius while in Santacruz it was 26.1 degree Celsius. Both areas witnessed trace rainfall.

    Many on Twitter shared images and videos of the rains and said that it was lovely to wake up to such weather.

    More WEATHER News  

    Read more about:

    weather rains

    Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X