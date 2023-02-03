Mumbai under high-alert after NIA receives mails of possible terror strikes

First time since independence, India has courage to turn dreams into reality: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 03: Security has been stepped up in Mumbai, following an email received by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which threatened to carry out terrorist attacks in various places in the financial capital of India.

The matter is being jointly looked into by the NIA and Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad.

The letter was received by the NIA's Mumbai office from an unidentified person reports claimed.

The one who sent the email said that he was associated with the Taliban. The sender also said that the attacks would be carried out on the directions of the Taliban leader Sirajuddin Haqqani, a member of the group, which rules Afghanistan.

The NIA on receiving the mail alerted the Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Police and states Anti-Terrorism squad.

An official cited by the report said that all all Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) units across the 95 police stations in Mumbai have been asked to intensify their vigil and act against any person suspicious in nature.

The security agencies are also in the process of tracking the internet protocol (IP) address of the device from which the terror email was sent to the NIA.

The matter is being probed from all angles by the police and security agencies. The agencies have not ruled out the role of extremist groups as yet.

Mumbai and terror:

Mumbai has been one of the worst victims of terror attacks. Mumbai was hit by a series of blasts in 1983. The attack resulted in 257 deaths and 1,400 injuries.

The city was then hit by the 2006 trainings in which 206 persons were killed while over 700 were injured.

In 2011, the Indian Mujahideen carried out a series of blasts in Mumbai. The blasts took place at Opera House, Zaveri Bazaar and at the Dadar West localities. The blasts left 26 dead and 130 injured.

Mumbai also witnessed one of the most ghastly attacks commonly known as the 26/11 strikes. Ten terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba stormed Mumbai and killed 164 persons and left many more injured. Luxury hotels, the main railway station and a Jewish cultural centre were the primary targets of the terrorists from Pakistan.

The India government and the international community condemned the attacks. Tensions between India and Pakistan soared following the incident. It also brought to the fore, the need for enhanced cooperation among nations in a bid to combat such acts.

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 17:38 [IST]