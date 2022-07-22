Mumbai to Ahmedabad Akasa Air flight booking, launch date, route, ticket price - all you need to know

Around 30 flight incidents occur per day in India, majority have no safety implications, says DGCA chief

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, July 17: India's newest airline, Akasa Air will launch its commercial flight operations on August 7 by operating its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route.

The carrier will launch commercial operations with two 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has delivered one Max plane and the second one's delivery is scheduled to take place later this month.

Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft." "We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," he added.

It has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights which it will be operating on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7.

Ticket price:

The first flight takes off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7 at 10:05 am. The price of a one-way ticket is Rs 4,052 which includes taxes and CUTE fees.

The second flight from the same place leaves at 2:05 pm and a single ticket is priced at Rs 3,948.

Whereas the first flight from Ahmedabad to Mumbai leaves at 12.05 pm and the price of a single ticket stands at Rs 3,906.

The second flight takes off at 4.05 pm. and a single ticket will cost Rs 4,010.

Please note that the price mentioned above is for a budget ticket and people have to pay quite a higher amount for 'flexi' ticket which comes with a few benefits that include the option to select your seats.

How to Book Tickets?

Create an account on the website or on the app and book tickets to the next destination within minutes.

Follow the simple steps mentioned below to book tickets:

Visit the Akasa Air website or log in to your account through our mobile app

Enter your departure and travel details (one-way or round trip). The flight and fare options will be displayed on your screen

Choose from our range of Add-Ons including your favourite meals

Update passenger(s) information

Choose your preferred payment option, and you are ready to fly Akasa.