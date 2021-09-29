Mumbai schools reopening: Classes to begin for students from this date

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 29: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that the schools for the classes between 8 and 12 will reopen from 4 October.

"We are reopening schools for classes 8th to 12 in Mumbai with effect from 4th October, and for the rest of the classes we will take a decision in November. All Covid-19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented," the ANI quoted BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal as saying.

Last week, Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Minister for School Education, had said that the schools will reopen in phased manner from 4 October following approval from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the state.

She claimed that the government had planned to reopen schools in a phased manner. "In rural areas classes will resume from 5th to 12th standard and in urban areas from 8th to 12th standard. The Maharashtra government is making efforts to bring back children to schools," Varsha Gaikwad said, adding that the local authorities have been issued powers.

The government has taken a decision to conduct both online and offline classes and there is no compulsion for students to come to school to attend classes, Gaikwad said.

"Students will come to schools only with consent of their parents, attendance will not be made compulsory for any beneficiary scheme or exam. Students will be able to receive education through both online and offline mediums. Our content is available on YouTube too," Varsha Gaikwad added.

However, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had said that the decision on reopening schools in Mumbai and surrounding areas would be taken after Diwali.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 19:28 [IST]