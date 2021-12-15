YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai: Schools for classes 1-7 to reopen from today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai/Pune, Dec 15: Schools for students of classes 1 to 7 will reopen in Mumbai and Pune this week, over 20 months after they were shut for in-person learning due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent imposition of restrictions, officials said on Tuesday.

    Mumbai: Schools for classes 1-7 to reopen from today

    These schools will reopen on Wednesday in Mumbai and on Thursday in Pune city.

    An order to reopen the schools in the metropolis was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

    Tamil Nadu COVID-19 rules: No New Year gatherings on beaches, schools to resumeTamil Nadu COVID-19 rules: No New Year gatherings on beaches, schools to resume

    Schools and other educational institutions were closed in March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic and later online classes were started for students.

    Earlier, the schools for students of primary and middle sections were supposed to reopen in the first week of December (on Dec 1 in Pune and on Dec 4 in Mumbai), but the decision was postponed due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

    In Pune, an order to reopen schools on Thursday was issued by Vikram Kumar, commissioner, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

    According to the order, the schools have been asked to follow all COVID-19 protocols, while RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for teachers and non-teaching staff who are not fully vaccinated yet.

    The PMC has asked school managements to complete vaccination of their staff.

    As of Tuesday, Maharashtra has reported 28 cases of Omicron, including in Mumbai and Pune.

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai schools

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 8:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X