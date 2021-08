Mumbai local train services to open for fully vaccinated people from Aug 15: How to get your passes

Mumbai records first death due to Delta Plus covid variant

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 13: A 63-year-old woman became the first covid fatality due to the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus in Mumbai.

This is Maharashtra's second death from the Delta Plus after an 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri died last month.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, August 13, 2021, 10:34 [IST]