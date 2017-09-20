Mumbai rains: Situation to improve now, predicts IMD

As the Meteorological Department (MeT) has alerted that high tide is expected on Wednesday afternoon at 12.03 pm of 4.5mm and also warned of heavy rainfall in next 24 hours, it has said that the worst is over.

We have removed warning (for heavy rainfall), intermittent rainfall likely over city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.

Now rainfall will decrease, but light to moderate rainfall to continue in Mumbai region. Situation will improve from now onwards: Ajay Kumar, Scientist IMD.

Heavy rains pounded the city and suburbs for the second day today, disrupting flight operations at the Mumbai airport and delaying suburban train services in the financial capital.

On Tuesday morning, Mumbai woke up to an overcast condition and in the afternoon, heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning started.

Several parts of the city, including South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivili, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall.

OneIndia News

Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers bring city to standstill, airport worst hit | Oneindia News