Mumbai: Portion of 5-storey Bhanushali building near Fort area collapses; search operation underway

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 16: A large portion of five storey residential structure collapsed in Mumbai's Fort area on Thursday afternoon.

No injuries have been reported so far.

The incident took place around 4.43 pm at the Bhanushali building in Fort near Lucky House.

Fire services have been pressed into service for rescue operations.