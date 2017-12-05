Mumbai police pays moving tribute to Shashi Kapoor

The Mumbai police have paid a touching tribute to Dada Saheb Phalke award winner actor Shashi Kapoor who breathed his last on Monday evening.

The Mumbai police posted a picture of Shashi Kapoor from the iconic movie 'Deewar', in which the actor played the role of an upright cop. Also, the police hailed the role of Ravi Verma played by Shashi Kapoor for setting up a benchmark for an upright policeman.

"The 'Deewar' between the 'Good' and 'Bad' that shall always stand tall till many generations to come to #RIPShashiKapoor, " tweeted Mumbai police.

The ‘Deewar’ between the ‘Good’ and ‘Bad’ that shall always stand tall till many generations to come #RIPShashiKapoor pic.twitter.com/Z3x37OSC9G — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 5, 2017

Shashi Kapoor, the youngest brother of Raj Kapoor, is immortalized by "Mere Paas Maa Hai"- the iconic dialogue from the movie 'Deewar' where he tells an irate and angry Amitabh Bachchan who chooses the wrong path to achieve materialistic success.

Shishi Kapoor was admitted for a reported chest infection at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai on 3 December 2017 and passed away on 4 December 2017 due to prolonged liver cirrhosis.

OneIndia News