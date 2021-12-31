Mumbai on high alert as Khalistani threat looms large
New Delhi, Dec 31: Security has been upped in Mumbai following an Intelligence Bureau report suggesting a possible terror strike by Khalistan terrorists. Security is high at railways stations and other public places after the report was issued.
The Government Railway Police has also stepped up security at prominent railway stations amidst a threat of possible sabotage. The police have cancelled weekly offs and holidays in the wake of this threat.
A PTI report said that the police had received an input that Khalistan elements may carry out a terror attack in Mumbai on New Year's eve.
Mumbai is also dealing with a heavy caseload of COVID-19. Several restrictions including Section 144 are in place to prevent large gatherings. Quaiser Khalid, commissioner of GRP Mumbai, said in a tweet,
" In view of the covid 19 situation we advise people to adhere to government directions on the issue. We @grpmumbai have deployed large manpower for checking, frisking & anti-sabotage measures at important Rly Stn. We will enforce laws firmly. We request people's cooperation."
The Mumbai Police have prohibited New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants.