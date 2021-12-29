New Year 2022: Check new Covid-19 rule if you are attending parties in Goa

Mumbai may report over 2,000 COVID-19 cases today: Aaditya Thackeray

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Dec 29: Mumbai may cross the 2,000-mark during the day given the number of fresh infections being recorded over the past week, said environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, Aaditya Thackeray said Seeing the surge of covid cases in Mumbai, we held a meeting at the BMC to review the situation, preparation, as well as to plan for the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January."

"I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution," he added.

"In the next 48 hours, BMC will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age," Aaditya said.

"In early December, in my letter to the union health minister, I had mentioned how crucial this is. We have also asked all the covid care jumbo centres to be at stand by, at all readiness levels, along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure," he added.

"Testing and tracing protocols for all that have been operational all through, were reviewed too. We also discussed covid appropriate behaviour guidelines and public place event issues, especially with the New Year being around the corner," the minister said.

"As the cases rise rapidly, we urge everyone to not panic. However we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated, masked up. This is a time to protect one's self and thereby protect others," he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, terming it as an "alarming" situation, and said stricter measures will be imposed to stem the infection spread.