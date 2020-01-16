  • search
    Mumbai Eye similar to London Eye-like ferris wheel soon to come up near Bandra sea link

    Mumbai, Jan 16: The Maharashtra government is mulling over a proposal to set up 'Mumbai Eye', modelled on the iconic 'London Eye' to enable tourists to get a vantage view of the city's skyline.

    The proposal to set up the observation wheel close to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, ahead of the toll plaza, came up for discussion in the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told reporters.

    He said the government will find out if there are any Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) issues before going ahead with the project.

    'London Eye' is the observation wheel on the banks of the Thames river. It is most popular paid tourist attraction in the United Kingdom.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:19 [IST]
