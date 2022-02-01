Mumbai eases curbs: Restaurants, theatres can operate at 50% capacity; night curfew lifted; Check full guidelines

Mistakes of 2021 being repeated; unnecessary medication, tests should be avoided: Doctors tells Centre

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Feb 1: The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in Mumbai as it allows restaurants and theatres can operate at 50% capacity with immediate effect. Also, the night curfew has been lifted.

The latest order allows 25 per cent audience in competitive sports and other such activities including horse racing. The guests in marriages are capped at 200 or 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls.

Check out full guidelines:

Beaches, gardens, parks to remain open as per normal timing before the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amusement/Theme parks to remain operational with 50 per cent of the operational capacity.

Swimming pools, water-parks to remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

Restaurants, theaters, natyagrihas shall remain open with 50 per cent capacity as per normal timing before the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bhajans & all other local, cultural, and folk entertainment programs to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall/pandal.

Marriages may have guests upto 25 per cent of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls or 200 whichever is lower.

There shall be no restrictions on movement during night hours of 11.00 pm to 5.00 am.

25 per cent audience is permitted in competitive sports and other such activites including horse racing. This capacity is to be takn as capacity of fixed chairs or seating arrangement. Standing and movable crowd must be avoided.

Local tourist spots to remain open as per normal timing.

Weekly bazzars to remain open as per normal timing.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 19:21 [IST]