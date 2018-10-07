  • search

Mumbai: Drug addict model arrested for pushing mother in bathroom

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Oct 7: In a shocking incident, a drug addict 23-year-old model was arrested for allegedly pushing his mother during a fight, leading to her death. The two, along with the accused's fiancee, stayed in a rented flat in Cross Gate building in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area.

    Mumbai: Drug addict model arrested for pushing mother in bathroom
    Representational Image

    Oshiwara police said that Lakshya Singh was arrested Friday in connection with the death of his mother Sunita Singh (45).

    Also Read | Drug trafficker nabbed in Noida

    It is learnt that the deceased hit her head on the wash basin and collapsed, and Lakshya locked the bathroom from outside. When Lakshya opened the door in the morning, he found his mother dead.

    Initial investigations have revealed that mother and son were addicted to drugs, said Shailesh Pasalwad, senior inspector, Oshiwara Police Station.

    Read more about:

    mumbai drug arrested

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue