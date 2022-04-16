Mumbai derailment: list of trains cancelled, rescheduled

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Apr 16: The fast line traffic will be diverted to the slow corridor between Byculla and Matunga in Mumbai. This comes in the wake of the Railways carrying out restoration work of the three derailed coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express, the Central Railway said.

    The work is underway and will be carried out on a war footing and the services are expected to be restored by 12 noon. "During this period, fast line Traffic will be diverted on slow corridor b/w Byculla and Matunga stations.," the Central Railway said in a tweet.

    On Friday, three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express derailed near Matunga following a minor collision with the Mumbai CSMT Gadag Express. The adjacent traffic lines were suspended but the traffic on the Up and Down slow line was later restored.

    121110 Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express, 11010 Pune-Mumbai Sinhagad Express, 11009 Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, 02102 Manmad-Mumbai Summer Special, 02101 Mumbai-Manmad Summer Special, 12124 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen, 12123 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen are some of the cancelled trains.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 8:48 [IST]
