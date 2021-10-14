YouTube
    Mumbai, Oct 14: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others have been shifted to the common cell from quarantine barrack after their Covid report came negative.

    Mumbai cruise drugs case: Aryan Khan shifted to common cell in Arthur Road Jail

    It was earlier reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has revealed that the star kid was also involved in the alleged conspiracy involving the drug case. The NCB had filed its reply wherein they had stated that all the accused including the star kid are involved in the conspiracy.

    "During initial investigation, some international linkages pertinent to this applicant (Aryan Khan) have been unearthed which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement. The investigation requires sufficient time so as to approach the foreign agency concerned," the affidavit said.

    The NCB also submitted in the affidavit that the case of each of the accused cannot be considered individually or separately, as prima facie investigation reveals that there is a close link/nexus among all the accused, including Aryan Khan, for conspiracy to commit offences.

    "It is not feasible to dissect or separate each from the other. All ingredients of crime, that are preparation, intention, attempt and commission, are present for this applicant (Aryan Khan)," the affidavit said.

    Aryan Khan has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption and purchase of drugs. The NCB has so far arrested 20 people in the case.

