Mumbai cruise drugs bust case: Aryan Khan involved in conspiracy like other accused, says NCB

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 13: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was involved in a conspiracy, the NCB said in thier reply on Wednesday.

The role of one accused cannot be dissected from another and even if there is no recovery of a small substance, the accused are involved in conspiracy, the NCB said opposing Aryan Khan's bail plea.

"Khan was accused of being used to procure contraband, and the contraband was found in the custody of [Arbaaz] Merchant. The investigations pertaining to transactions abroad need to be investigated and are being investigated," the NCB said.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

In his plea, Aryan said he was innocent and has not committed any crime and that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

"There is nothing on record to suggest that the present applicant (Aryan Khan) is in any way connected with the production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transport, import, export or use of any psychotropic substance or the financing, illicit trafficking and/or harbouring of offenders in relation to any narcotic drugs," the bail application said.

It added that no incriminating contraband drugs or any other material were recovered from Aryan and that he had strong roots in society and hence there was no likelihood of him absconding or fleeing from justice.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.