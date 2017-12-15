Mumbai: Building collapses in Zaveri Bazaar; 2 missing

Two people are missing and one person have been injured after a front portion of a building collapsed in Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai on Friday.

Fire brigade was immadiately rushed on the spot. Meanwhile, search and rescue operation for two missing persons are underway.

It is learnt that the slab of a four-storey MHADA building fell at around 2:30 pm when some repair work was underway.

The missing persons have been identified as 22-year-old Firoz Khan and 23-year-old Safarul Huq.

Zaveri Bazaar is a jewellery market and a major hub for the B2B jewellery industry.

OneIndia News