Mumbai: Building collapses in Zaveri Bazaar; 2 missing

Two people are missing and one person have been injured after a front portion of a building collapsed in Zaveri Bazaar in Mumbai on Friday.

Photo courtesy: ANI/Twitter

Fire brigade was immadiately rushed on the spot. Meanwhile, search and rescue operation for two missing persons are underway.

It is learnt that the slab of a four-storey MHADA building fell at around 2:30 pm when some repair work was underway.

The missing persons have been identified as 22-year-old Firoz Khan and 23-year-old Safarul Huq.

Zaveri Bazaar is a jewellery market and a major hub for the B2B jewellery industry.

Story first published: Friday, December 15, 2017, 17:32 [IST]
