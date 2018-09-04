Mumbai: Body of 22-year-old IIT student found in hotel room

Mumbai, Sep 4: The Amboli police in Mumbai on Monday found the decomposed body of a 22-year-old in a hotel room in Jogeshwari.

The deceased has been identified as Jaideep Swain, a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Powai.

Swain was pursuing his Masters in technology (MTech) at the computer science department of IIT, and had joined the institute in July this year. His father works as a porter in the Food Corporation of India and his sister is in Chennai.

According to the police, Swain checked in to the hotel in Jogeshwari on August 31. His last contact with the hotel staff was on September 1.

Anti-depressant tablets were found near the body and a medical report has been ordered to determine if Swain had overdosed. No suicide letter has been found.