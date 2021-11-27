YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai announces quarantine, genome sequencing for South Africa arrivals

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 27: Every person returning from South Africa will be quarantined on arrival in Mumbai and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

    Mumbai announces quarantine, genome sequencing for South Africa arrivals

    "Every person returning from South Africa will be quarantined on arrival in Mumbai and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. There is no restriction on outbound flights in any way. But this decision has been taken keeping in view past experience," Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said today.

    "There is an increased risk of COVID-19 in other nations, so those coming from abroad will have to undergo genome test. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and wear masks so that this new menace can be stopped," Pednekar said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus south africa

    Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 13:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X