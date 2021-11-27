Mumbai announces quarantine, genome sequencing for South Africa arrivals

Mumbai, Nov 27: Every person returning from South Africa will be quarantined on arrival in Mumbai and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

"Every person returning from South Africa will be quarantined on arrival in Mumbai and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. There is no restriction on outbound flights in any way. But this decision has been taken keeping in view past experience," Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said today.

"There is an increased risk of COVID-19 in other nations, so those coming from abroad will have to undergo genome test. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and wear masks so that this new menace can be stopped," Pednekar said.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 13:34 [IST]