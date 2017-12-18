Mumbai: 12 killed as fire breaks out in shop; rescue operations underway

Around 12 people were dead in a fire that broke out at a shop on Khairani road in Mumbai in the early morning hours on Monday.

Operations are underway who are believed to be trapped under the slab that collapsed and the rubble.

The blaze started at around 4.30 am. Senior Sub-inspector at Sakinaka Police station A Dharmadhikari has said that least 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The situation is now under control, he added.

People sleeping inside the shop were burnt alive in the fire while those sleeping outside escaped unhurt, police said.

At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, the official said without elaborating.

OneIndia News