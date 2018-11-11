Mumbai: 1 missing after fishing boat collided with tug towing platform in Vasai

Mumbai, Nov 11: One person was missing on SUnday after a fishing boat carrying seven people met with an accident in the sea off Mumbai coast.

The vessel Morning Star collided with an unknown vessel, presumed to be a tugboat, 15 nautical miles off Vasai coast at around 1.10 am.

One person identified as Baban Pal(42) was thrown off from the boat into the sea and is missing, said deputy commandant Avinandan, CPRO,Coast Guard.

Rescue operations have been launched, with the Coast Guard sending an interceptor vessel Charlie, a Chetak helicopter and an inboard patrol vessel.