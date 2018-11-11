  • search

Mumbai: 1 missing after fishing boat collided with tug towing platform in Vasai

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mumbai, Nov 11: One person was missing on SUnday after a fishing boat carrying seven people met with an accident in the sea off Mumbai coast.

    Mumbai: 1 missing after fishing boat collided with tug towing platform in Vasai
    Representational Image

    The vessel Morning Star collided with an unknown vessel, presumed to be a tugboat, 15 nautical miles off Vasai coast at around 1.10 am.

    Also Read | Why has Centre not thought of supplying GPS to fishermen: HC

    One person identified as Baban Pal(42) was thrown off from the boat into the sea and is missing, said deputy commandant Avinandan, CPRO,Coast Guard.

    Rescue operations have been launched, with the Coast Guard sending an interceptor vessel Charlie, a Chetak helicopter and an inboard patrol vessel.

    Read more about:

    mumbai fishing boat missing

    Story first published: Sunday, November 11, 2018, 15:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue