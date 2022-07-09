YouTube
    Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta passes away

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 09: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Gupta died after a prolonged illness on Saturday. She was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram's Medanta Hospital for the last four days.

    Mulayam Singh Yadavs wife Sadhna Gupta passes away

    After her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the intensive care unit.

    According to reports, the body is being airlifted to Lucknow.

    Sadhna Gupta was Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife. Her son's name is Prateek Yadav while Bharatiya Janata Party leader Aparna Yadav is her daughter-in-law.

    X