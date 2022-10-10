Mulayam Singh Yadav's death: Leaders pay tribute to SP patriarch

New Delhi, Oct 10: Politicians, cutting across the party lines, have expressed condolence over the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. The veteran leader passed away at the age of 82 on Monday.

The Congress and BJP condoled Yadav's demise and said his passing away was an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

"Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia," PM Modi said in his condolence tweet.

He said that Yadav distinguished himself in UP and national politics. "He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," the Prime Minister stated.

The PM further recalled his interactions with the late Uttar Pradesh CM and said, "I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti."

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is busy with his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', said that Mulayam was associated with grassroots politics. "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is very sad news. He was a true warrior associated with grassroots politics.I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members including Shri Akhilesh Yadav," he wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Medanta hospital in Gurugram where Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday and paid his tributes to him.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah hailed the three time UP chief minister as a champion of democracy who raised his voice during the emergency. "Mulayam Singh Yadav remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. "He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics," Shah tweeted in Hindi. "May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti," he said.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajanth Singh expressed grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, describing him as a grassroot leader. In a series of tweets, Singh said Yadav played a prominent role in politics of Uttar Pradesh. "Mulayam ji had good relations with his opponents. Whenever met him, he discussed various issues with open heart," Singh said. He contributed for the development of country and society, his death is painful, Singh said.

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी नेता श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें एवं उनके सभी प्रशंसकों और परिजनों को ये अपार दुख सहने की शक्ति दें।

ॐ शांति 🙏 https://t.co/EJUydFyliJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2022

Saddened by the demise of former CM of UP and senior leader of @samajwadiparty Thiru. Mulayam Singh.



One of the tallest figures in Indian Politics who stood for reservation for the OBC, Thiru Mulayam Singh was deeply committed to secular ideals. His death is an irreparable loss. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 10, 2022

ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ಪಕ್ಷದ ವರಿಷ್ಠರು ಹಾಗೂ ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಮಾಜಿ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಮುಲಾಯಂ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಯಾದವ್ ಅವರು ನಿಧನರಾದ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಿಳಿದು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ದುಃಖವಾಗಿದೆ. ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ನೀಡಿ, ಕುಟುಂಬದ ಸದಸ್ಯರು, ಅಭಿಮಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ದುಃಖವನ್ನು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ.

ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿಃ pic.twitter.com/3hTf5zMMMt — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) October 10, 2022

उत्तर प्रदेशचे माजी मुख्यमंत्री,माजी केंद्रीय मंत्री व समाजवादी पक्षाचे माजी अध्यक्ष मुलायम सिंह यादव यांचे निधन झाले. उत्तर प्रदेश च्या जडणघडणीत मुलायम सिंह जी यांचे खूप मोठे योगदान आहे.मी त्यांच्या परिवाराच्या दुःखात सहभागी आहे. परमेश्वर त्यांच्या आत्म्याला चिरशांती प्रदान करो. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 10, 2022

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former UP Chief Minister Sri Mulayam Singh Yadav. Conveyed his deepest condolences to Sri Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Sri @yadavakhilesh and other bereaved family members. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) October 10, 2022

I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the great national leader & founder of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji.



His passing is a major loss to our country and our polity.



My deepest condolences to his family and his followers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 10, 2022

I join my father & all my colleagues in conveying our heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & his entire family. Neta ji was a towering personality & his contribution to UP & the rest of the country will not be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/UndVFrUCxh — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 10, 2022

I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri #MulayamSinghYadav My condolences to his family and followers. He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much. @samajwadiparty @yadavakhilesh pic.twitter.com/KpcQil8hzP — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) October 10, 2022

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का समाचार दुःखद है। उन्हें मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 10, 2022

समाजवादी पार्टी के व्योवृद्ध नेता व यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के आज निधन हो जाने की ख़बर अति-दुःखद। उनके परिवार व सभी शुभचिन्तकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। कुदरत उन सबको इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 10, 2022

