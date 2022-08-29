Reliance AGM 2022 at 2 pm today: When and how to watch LIVE

Reliance AGM 2022: From 5G, succession plan to green energy; here’s what to expect

Reliance Jio to launch 5G services by Diwali in key cities, says Mukesh Ambani

Working with Google to develop ultra-affordable 5G smartphone, says Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani says daughter Isha is leader of retail business

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 29: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday introduced daughter Isha as leader of his conglomerate's retail business as he details succession planning at India's most valuable firm.

Ambani had previously named son Akash as chairman of the group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio.

At Reliance Industries Ltd's 45th annual shareholders meeting, Ambani introduced Isha as leader of retail business as he invited her to speak on integrating WhatsApp with the retail business.

Isha, 30, gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp and making payments.

Reliance AGM 2022: All you need to know about JioAirFiber

Ambani, 65, has three children - twins Akash and Isha and youngest son Anant.

Isha is married to Anand Piramal, son of Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal.

Reliance has three broad businesses - oil refining and petrochemicals, retail and digital services that include telecom.

While retail and digital services are housed in separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, the oil-to-chemical or O2C business is a functional division of Reliance. The new energy business is also with the parent firm.

Anant, 26, may get to helm the O2C and new energy business of the conglomerate

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 15:25 [IST]