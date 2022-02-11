Mughal Gardens to open for public from Feb 13: Check timing, how to do advance online booking

Mughal Garden 2022: Opening and Closing Date 2022, Timings, Online Booking, Ticket Price & Nearest Metro

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 11: The Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open for the public from tomorrow.

Opening and Closing Date 2022, Timings

The gardens will remain open till 16th March and people can visit between 10 AM to 5 PM except on Mondays.

President Ram Nath Kovind opened the annual Udyanotsav of Rashtrapati Bhavan, yesterday.

How to do the online booking?

Visitors will be allowed to see the Gardens only through advance online booking. The booking can be made on https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/

Each slot can accommodate a maximum of one hundred persons.

During the tour, visitors have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing of mask and maintaining social distance.

There will be a proper arrangement of drinking water, hand sanitiser, medical facility, and many others.

Apart from this, the visitors are advised to not bring any water bottles, cameras, handbags, boxes, umbrellas, and any other items with them.

Which is the nearest Metro station?

The nearest metro station to this beautiful garden is the Central Secretariat. This metro station is on the yellow line.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 11:18 [IST]