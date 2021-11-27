MSP panel to represent farmers’ union says Tomar

New Delhi, Nov 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to constitute a committee to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and making the MSP system more transparent and effective. This committee will have representatives from the farmers' organisations," Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said according to an ANI report.

"With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled," Tomar also said according to the news agency.

On day one of Parliament starting on November 29 (Monday), the government will table the all important repeal bill to withdraw the three farm laws. The Congress on the other hand plans to hold a meeting before the winter session begins. The official bulletin said that the repeal legislation will come to the Lok Sabha on the opening day of the winter session.

The opposition is adamant to first hold a discussion before the bill is passed. The opposition is looking to corner the government on the issue. Further the Congress has issued a whip asking all its MPs to be present in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"I express my sincere thanks for your support and cooperation in meetings of floor leaders of all Opposition parties convened by me during monsoon session which facilitated Opposition unity in raising topical issues," Mallikarjun Kharge leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha wrote to others reminding them about the unity to be maintained.

"I am convening a meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday for once again working unitedly in raising critical matters of peoples' concerns," Kharge also wrote.

The BJP too has issued a three line whip asking all its MPs to be present in the House on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla said that the topics for discussion will be decided in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 15:08 [IST]