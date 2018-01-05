MSBTE Winter Diploma 2017 results declared, check now

The MSBTE Winter Diploma 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Board had organized the MSBTE Winter Diploma exams across the state of Maharashtra in November 2017. Thousands of aspirants from across Maharashtra have appeared for the MSBTE Winter Diploma Exams 2017. The results are available on msbte.org.in.

How to download MSBTE Winter Diploma 2017 results:

Go to msbte.org.in

Click on "Click here to see Winter 2017 Diploma Results" link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Take a printout

OneIndia News