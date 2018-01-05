MSBTE Winter Diploma 2017 results declared, check now

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The MSBTE Winter Diploma 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

MSBTE Winter Diploma 2017 results declared, check now

The Board had organized the MSBTE Winter Diploma exams across the state of Maharashtra in November 2017. Thousands of aspirants from across Maharashtra have appeared for the MSBTE Winter Diploma Exams 2017. The results are available on msbte.org.in.

How to download MSBTE Winter Diploma 2017 results:

  • Go to msbte.org.in
  • Click on "Click here to see Winter 2017 Diploma Results" link
  • Enter required details
  • Submit
  • View results
  • Take a printout

OneIndia News

Read more about:

maharashtra, results

Story first published: Friday, January 5, 2018, 7:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 5, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.