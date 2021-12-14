MPs were not suspended by RS chairman or PM, but by power that wants to steal farmers income: Rahul

Today’s events: Opposition to hit the streets and counting for MLC polls to be held

New Delhi, Dec 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Narendra Modi's BJP government at the Opposition's protest march against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs at Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises in Delhi.

He said that the Centre is passing bills after bills in Parliament in the din without any debate. "This is not the way to run the Parliament. Prime Minister doesn't come to House. We are not allowed to raise any issue of national importance. It is the unfortunate killing of democracy," news agency quotes Gandhi as saying.

Calling the suspension of the 12 MPs as a symbol of the crushing of the voice of the people of India, the Congress leader said, "They have done nothing wrong. We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliament."

He then accused the government of being controlled by the capitalist friends of the Prime Minister. He said, "A minister killed farmers. PM is aware of it. Truth is that 2-3 capitalists are against farmers... These MPs were not suspended by RS chairman or PM but by the power that wants to steal farmers' income. Prime Minister and the chairman are just implementers."

The joint march by the Opposition parties was held to protest against high inflation, unemployment, forcing legislations without discussions while demanding compensation to the farmers who lost their lives during the year-long agitation and revocation of suspension of 12 RS MPs.

The floor leaders of various parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and decided to intensify their agitation.

As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August. The Opposition has termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

